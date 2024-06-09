US government 'biggest loser' of war on Gaza: Iran

Speaking to reporters at a media event on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani pointed to the role of the United States in enabling the Israeli crimes in Gaza by providing the regime with unfettered military and political assistance.

"The Zionist regime, with all its military capabilities and political influence, lost on the battlefield against the Palestinian nation, and the biggest loser in this battle against the people of Gaza, in addition to this usurping regime, is the US government," he said.

He called on the international community to hold the US government accountable for extending unconditional support for a regime, which has massacred some 40,000 innocent Palestinians over the past eight months.

Supporting the oppressed Palestinian people is a "global responsibility", Kanaani said, praising the regional resistance groups for demonstrating an ironclad commitment to the Palestinian cause.

