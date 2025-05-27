90 more Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip

Tehran, IRNA – Reports indicated that 90 Palestinian civilians have been killed in various areas of the Gaza Strip since Monday morning.

According to sources, 10 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attacks on southern Gaza Strip, four in the central region, 52 in a strike on Gaza City, and 24 in bombings targeting the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, The New Arab quoted Hanan Balkhi, the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, as saying that the Gaza Strip is experiencing one of the worst hunger crises in the world due to the genocide and severe blockade imposed on this region.

She described the situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic, noting that over 1,500 strikes have targeted healthcare facilities in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, 2023, she added.

One in every five people in Gaza now faces severe hunger, she noted, calling for the enforcement of international humanitarian law, the lifting of the blockade, the establishment of a ceasefire, and accelerated efforts toward peace.

Despite 400 trucks being authorized to enter Gaza, she revealed that only 115 have actually been allowed through, with none reaching the besieged northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime continues widespread attacks on various areas of Gaza, targeting hospitals and tents in displacement camps while international community remains inactive.

The Israeli warplanes carried out fresh bombings on al-Qarara in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, while the Israeli military simultaneously launched artillery strikes on the same areas.

Additionally, Israeli forces conducted heavy artillery strikes on Gaza City’s Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Separate attacks in northwest Gaza’s al-Karama district have left numerous Palestinians injured.

