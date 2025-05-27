Pakistan committed to consolidating strategic cooperation with Iran: Prime Minister Sharif

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted Iran’s significant role among Muslim nations, expressing his country’s readiness to bolster strategic cooperation with Tehran to improve regional peace and security.

In a post on his X account following his Monday visit to Iran, Prime Minister Sharif said he was honored to meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The prime minister said that he had sought the Leader’s perspective on the challenges facing the Islamic Ummah, and the two sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues.

Sharif further thanked the Leader for Iran’s mediation efforts and for his concern regarding Pakistan’s situation during the recent crisis in South Asia.

According to the prime minister, Pakistan values Iran’s role within the Islamic Ummah and is eager to advance shared objectives related to peace, development, and coordination.

Regarding his meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif described their interaction as warm and intimate. He also expressed gratitude for the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad and concerns about recent developments in the region.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing mutual and strategic relations with Iran in pursuit of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, as well as safeguarding the interests of both nations.

He concluded that both countries will continue to cooperate in order to deepen bilateral ties in trade, communications, and the fight against terrorism.

