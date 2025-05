The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, targeted Israeli soldiers and tanks in three operations in Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement that its fighters after returning from the battle lines said that they had targeted a group of Israeli soldiers consisting with anti-personnel missiles.

It also announced that in another operation, Hamas fighters detonated a minefield in the path of the Israeli soldiers.

2050