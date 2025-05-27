A judge is assassinated in Shiraz

Shiraz, IRNA — The head of Branch 102 of the Criminal Court 2 in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz has been assassinated, according to a provincial official.

Sadrollah Rajaee-Nasab, a judicial official in the Fars Province, said on Tuesday that two individuals killed Judge Ehsan Bagheri while he was en route to work.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Judge Bagheri was 38 years old and had over 12 years of judicial experience.

In reaction to the terror attack, Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei urged authorities to swiftly investigate the assassination.

7129**9417