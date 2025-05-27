May 27, 2025, 9:51 AM
A judge is assassinated in Shiraz

A judge is assassinated in Shiraz
Officials launched a probe into the attack, which killed a young judge in Shiraz.

Shiraz, IRNA — The head of Branch 102 of the Criminal Court 2 in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz has been assassinated, according to a provincial official.

Sadrollah Rajaee-Nasab, a judicial official in the Fars Province, said on Tuesday that two individuals killed Judge Ehsan Bagheri while he was en route to work.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Judge Bagheri was 38 years old and had over 12 years of judicial experience.

In reaction to the terror attack, Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei urged authorities to swiftly investigate the assassination.

