Iran's chief justice, prosecutor general in Russia for BRICS summits

Officials from the Supreme Court of Iran, headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, and delegates from the Prosecutor General's Office, led by Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, arrived in Russia on Sunday to attend the legal and judicial sessions of the BRICS member states.

Upon their arrival at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, the Iranian judicial delegations were welcomed by Russian judicial authorities as well as Iran's chargé d'affaires.

Montazeri, in his remarks at the arrival, highlighted Iran's permanent membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The chief justice said various meetings on legal and judicial matters have been held with Russia and some other BRICS and SCO member countries. He expressed hope that this visit will further help strengthen legal and judicial cooperation within the alliances.

Movahedi-Azad, the prosecutor general, also noted that Iran's membership in the BRICS, facilitated by the efforts of the late president, Ebrahim Raisi, can boost judicial and legal interactions with Russia and other BRICS member states.

Since BRICS is an economic bloc, he said the upcoming summits will discuss ways to provide legal and judicial security for investors in the member countries.

The two Iranian officials and their accompanying delegations will also hold separate meetings with senior judicial officials from Russia and some other BRICS member states on the sidelines of these conferences.

