Iran Acting FM felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

In his messages on Sunday, Bagheri Kani viewed Eid al-Adha as a significant chance to bolster unity among Islamic nations, emphasizing the collective duty of these countries to advance shared values and achieve justice and global peace.

Referring to Eid al-Adha as an auspicious day for all Islamic countries, he highlighted that for over eight months, the Muslim people of the occupied Palestinian territories have been victims of oppression, injustice, and severe assaults by the Zionist regime. This has occurred amidst the international community's silence and the backing of Western nations.

The people of the Gaza Strip are offering Eid prayers while the oppressive Zionist regime has turned homes and mosques into ruins, he said, adding that the residents of this area are living under the constant threat of martyrdom or the loss of family members at any moment.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the importance of standing with the oppressed people of Palestine against the crimes of the child-killing regime and the Zionist apartheid.

He called for Muslim and freedom-loving countries to unite in boycotting and condemning the atrocities committed by the racist Zionist regime, putting an end to the cruel massacre and genocide.

At the end of his message, Bagheri Kani prayed for the health, success, prosperity, and happiness of Muslim nations under the auspices of global peace.

3266**2050