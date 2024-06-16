Hamid Nouri released with Iran's powerful diplomacy: Iran acting FM

In a Farsi post on his X account on Sunday, Bagheri Kani said that on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and Edi al-Qadir, Iranian national Hamid Nouri returned to Iran with Iran's powerful diplomacy after enduring 1,680 days of captivity in a Swedish prison.

Bagheri Kani then thanked the role of the Sultanate of Oman in helping secure the release of Nouri, and also said that the efforts of late President Ebrahim Raisi and diligent efforts by late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in pursuing the rights of Iranians will not be forgotten.

Nouri, an Iranian national and former Judiciary official, who had been imprisoned in Sweden on false charges for more than four years, returned to Tehran on Saturday.

6125**9417