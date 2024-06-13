Iran warns Zionists of possible attack on Lebanon: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, made the remarks in a press conference following a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji on Thursday.

The Zionists must not launch an attack against Lebanon as it could be a one-way ticket to hell, he said.

The Israeli regime suffered heavy defeats in battle with the Lebanese nation in 2000 and 2006, the official added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top diplomat said that Zionists made a mistake by attacking the Iranian embassy compound and received a crushing response.

The Israeli regime keeps killing Gazans as it seeks to go back to the conditions before October 7, 2023, he said.

Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with the former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki who is also the head of the State of Law Coalition.

The official who arrived in the neighboring country today (Thursday) is scheduled to pay a visit to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah tomorrow.

This is considered Bagheri Kani and al-Sudani's second official meeting over the past year.

Earlier today, Bagheri Kani held separate meetings with the Iraqi president, foreign minister, premier, and the head of the supreme judicial council.

7129**9417