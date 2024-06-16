Some 5,000 Iranians held in foreign jails: Justice Ministry

Jalalian told IRNA on Sunday that a large number of convictions abroad is related to unauthorized entrances.

Iranian nationals unintentionally commit crimes as they have no sufficient information regarding the laws of foreign countries, he added.

Within the framework of the extradition agreement with the host countries, the official said, we are trying to transfer Iranians who is imprisoned anywhere in the world to Iran.

What is significant for the Islamic republic, Jalalian said, is to retain the dignity of the Iranian detainees everywhere in the world regardless of their offences.

Iranian passengers are advised to pay enough attention to the laws of the various countries and take precautionary measures, he stated.

Yesterday, four Iranian fishermen imprisoned in Qatar for violating the country’s maritime borders returned to Iran.

