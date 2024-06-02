Jun 2, 2024, 6:05 PM
Qatar repatriates 3 Iranians detained for illegal entry into territorial waters

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Justice Ministry says three Iranian nationals who were imprisoned in Qatar for violating the country’s maritime borders have been released and returned to Iran. 

Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Asgar Jalalian said on Sunday that the Iranian nationals had returned to Iran’s southern city of Shiraz earlier in the day after they were released by Qatari authorities. 

Jalalian said the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Iranian embassy in Doha had contributed to efforts that led to the release of the prisoners. 

He said the three had been detained by Qatari coastguard for illegal entry into the country’s territorial waters.

