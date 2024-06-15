Qatar repatriates 4 Iranians detained for illegal entry into territorial waters

Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs in Iran Asgar Jalalian said on Saturday that the Iranian nationals have returned to the country through Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

The collaboration between the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the country’s embassy in Doha for releasing the prisoners has paid off, he said.

Leading a delegation of high-ranking judicial officials, Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei paid a visit to Qatar during June 11-12.

During a meeting with Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, Mohseni Ejei had called for preparing the ground for the Iranian prisoners in Qatar to be able to be in touch with their families.

7129**9417