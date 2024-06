False rumors about the martyrdom of Hezbollah officials that are going viral are not true at all, Mojtaba Amani wrote o his X account on Friday.

It is aimed at waging psychological war, he stressed.

Regarding last night's attack on Janta, southern Lebanon, the Zionist media claimed that no Hezbollah fighters, commanders or officials were martyred in this attack.

This is while, the regime has experienced severe defeats from Hezbollah in recent days.

