Final statement of Jordan meeting on Gaza stresses cessation of war and respect for int'l laws

Tehran, IRNA - At the end of the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference, the attendees emphasized the necessity of establishing a ceasefire in this strip and the respect of the Zionist regime to international laws by issuing a statement.

According to Sky News Arabic, the final statement of this meeting states that "we emphasize the importance of mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the United States with the aim of reaching a lasting ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The attendees emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In this statement, it is also emphasized that the establishment of an immediate and lasting ceasefire should be respected and include the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.

The Arab and international officials at the meeting in Jordan also stressed that "we demand an end to the current operation in Rafah and the implementation of the temporary measures mentioned by the International Court of Justice".

In the continuation of this statement, it is reiterated that we demand full respect for international humanitarian law, especially the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

