Iraqi resistance launches drone attack against Israeli base

The important target was attacked by drones, Palestinian news agency Samaa quoted the Iraqi resistance as saying on Tuesday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has reiterated that it will continue its attacks on the Israeli regime’s bases.

During its previous operations, the resistance group had warned of an escalation of its attacks on the Israeli bases if the aggression continued in Gaza.

According to a report released on the 200th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Iraqi resistance fighters had launched 243 attacks against the Zionist regime in different parts of Iraq, the occupied lands and Syria.

Over 37,000, mostly children and women, have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the enclave last October.

1483**4354