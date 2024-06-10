Hezbollah hits Israeli army's 146th Division with 'swarm of drones'

Hezbollah said in a statement on Telegram that a number of Israeli forces were killed and wounded in the attack east of the city of Nahariya on Monday.

The group said the operation was in response to an Israeli attack on two villages in southern Lebanon that killed two Hezbollah fighters on Saturday.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Israeli military's spying equipment in the Ramim barracks in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The group also said that its fighters struck a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement in northern occupied territories with appropriate weapons.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging cross-border fire almost every day since early October when the occupying regime launched the ongoing war on Gaza, which has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians so far.

