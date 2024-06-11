Palestinian resistance groups hail UNSC resolution on Gaza

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, a Hamas statement said: "We welcome what was included in the Security Council resolution regarding a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a complete withdrawal [of military forces] from the Gaza Strip, prisoner exchange, reconstruction, the return of displaced persons to their places of residence, the rejection of any demographic change in the Gaza Strip or reduction of its territory, and the provision of the necessary assistance to our people in the strip".

The Hamas expressed its readiness to cooperate with mediating parties to enter into indirect negotiations regarding the implementation of proposals that are in line with the demands of the Palestinian people and resistance.

In the statement, Hamas also emphasized on continuing to strive and fight together to achieve national rights, including the right of return and self-determination and above all to drive out the occupiers, form an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

​Separately, the Islamic Jihad Movement announced that “although the UN Security Council resolution was approved with a delay of more than eight months, we agree with what is stated in this resolution, especially in terms of opening the doors, achieving a complete stop of aggression and encroachment, and complete withdrawal of the enemy from the Gaza Strip”.

Islamic Jihad added: We emphasize that the standing and resistance of our people is what forces the enemy to surrender.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution welcoming the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by President Joe Biden and calling on Hamas to accept it. !4 members of 15-nation security council voted in favor of the draft resolution but veto-wielding Russia abstained.

