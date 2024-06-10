Iran acting FM meets top Kazakh, Sri Lankan diplomats at BRICS summit

According to IRNA's correspondent, Ali Bagheri Kani and Murat Norteleo met on Monday evening and discussed a whole range of bilateral and international issues as well as ways to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Kazakhstan's foreign minister has arrived in Russia at the invitation of BRICS together with representatives of 15 developing countries that want to increase their cooperation with this group.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

This is the first ministerial meeting being attended by Iran since the country formally became a member of the bloc in January this year.

The first day of the meeting was hectic for the acting Iranian foreign minister, who apart from attending the conference and addressing the summit, met with top diplomats and representatives from several countries on the sidelines to consult on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Following the bilateral meetings with Brazilian, Belarusian, Russian, Belarusian counterparts, Bagheri Kani met with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Ali Sabri.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral and international issues and ways to enhance cooperation between Tehran and Colombo.

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani appreciated the island nation for declaring a day of public mourning in the country over the martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the presence of Sri Lankan representatives in funeral ceremonies in Iran.

Referring to the visit of late President Raisi to this country, Sabri called it a sign of the determination of both sides to develop stable relations.

"The two countries will protect the valuable legacy of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian in the development of bilateral relations, and we will work to improve it," Sabri emphasized.

Sri Lanka's foreign minister is in attendance in the BRICS ministerial meeting along with representatives of 15 developing countries in order to boost with cooperation with this economic grouping.

