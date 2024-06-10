EU donates €1.5 million to WFP plans to support Afghan refugees in Iran

In an announcement on Monday, the WFP said that this contribution will be directed towards supporting 33,000 refugees residing in 20 settlements across Iran through cash-based transfers.

It hailed the EU contribution as a crucial step in enhancing the living conditions of refugees in Iran.

"We are incredibly grateful to the European Union for their continued support and generosity," said WFP Representative in Iran Maysaa Alghribawy. "This contribution will have a profound impact on the lives of thousands of refugees, providing them with the dignity and autonomy to make choices that best suit their needs."

By joining forces, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by displacement and ensure that no one is left behind, the announcement said.

