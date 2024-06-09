Iran, Lebanon enjoy broad relations: Lebanese minister

The relations between Lebanon and Iran are not limited to the military field, Judge Mohammad Wissam El-Mortada told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

These relations are broad, and in fact, the relations between the two nations adhere to faith, ethics, and values ​​that require them to stand against oppression in the region and support the oppressed, he added.

“I would like to emphasize that the importance of the cultural aspect is not less than the military aspect, so we should strengthen our cultural relations to provide victory from a cultural point of view as well as from a military aspect,” he noted.

“We held Iran-Lebanon Cultural Week in Beirut in 2022 in various fields including drama, media, fine arts, music, etc,” he said, adding, “We hope to hold a Lebanese cultural week in Iran and in the city of Isfahan to inform the Iranian nation of the rich cultural heritage of Lebanon.”

The Lebanese minister also pointed out that Iran enjoys a high level of authority in various fields, especially in industrial and agricultural fields, as well as energy, while Lebanon is facing problems in all these fields.

“We hope that cultural cooperation is a way to strengthen relations in all these fields,” he said.

Lebanon is resilient and stable and has proved over the last decades that it can overcome all challenges, he said.

“We are waiting for the liberation of our region from the Zionist hegemony and domination so that Lebanon can regain its position,” he added.

