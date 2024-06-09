Iran women finish runner-up in Asian Kurash contests

The Iranian women finished runner-up after winning two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the competitions underway in Tehran.

Tahereh Azarpeyvand in women’s -57 kg and Fatemeh Barmaki in +87 kg won the gold medals, Haniyeh Vahdani in -87 kg, Reyhaneh Gilani in -70 kg and Arezoo Salimi in -52 kg received silver medals, and Faezeh Ebrahimi in -48 kg and Pardis Eydivandi in -63 kg were awarded bronze medals jointly with their rivals from Chinese Taipei and India respectively. Saba Karamali in -78 kg won the bronze medal, too.

Chinese Taipei stood at the third place.

The participating men are to compete as of today (June 9) at Tehran’s Azadi sports complex.

The 13th edition of the Asian Senior Kurash Championship kicked off in the Iranian capital on June 6. The competitions will end on June 10.

1483**