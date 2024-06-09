Biden’s hands stained with Palestinian blood: US protesters

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report citing the Guardian newspaper, the protesters rallies around the White House and chanted “From DC to Palestine, we are the red line" in support of the Palestinian people after President Joe Biden issued a statement in support of the Zionist regime, claiming that the recent attacks by the occupying forces in Rafah did not violate America’s red line.

In their slogans, the demonstrators condemned the US president’s reaction to the Zionist attacks on Rafah and shouted: "Biden has sold himself and should be fired."

They also carried Palestinian flags and banners condemning the genocide in Gaza, with some bearing slogans such as "Biden, your hands are stained with blood" and "Free Palestine".

According to the Guardian, US police used pepper spray and made arrests to disperse the angry protesters at the White House.

This demonstration also held two weeks after the Biden administration announced to keep providing weapons to the Zionist regime despite the Israeli bombings of Palestinian refugee tents in Rafah. Washington made a U-turn soon after threatening to halt weapons if the regime invaded Rafah.

The US government intensified its all-round assistance to the Zionist regime, especially sending all kinds of weapons, ammunition and bombs, and even Biden in the first days of the war supported the crimes of the Zionists in Gaza while meeting with the regime’s officials in Tel Aviv.

