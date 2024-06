According to al-Mayadeen network, Hezbollah in Lebanon announced in a statement about this, "Our fighters targeted the Al-Samaqah base in the occupied hills of "Kfar Shoba" with suitable weapons."

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that the Samaqah base was targeted precisely and directly in this attack.

The southern front of Lebanon and the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed the intensification of battles in recent days.

