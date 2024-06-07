Pakistan terms Tehran’s regional meeting on Afghanistan helpful in securing peace, security

During her weekly briefing on Friday, Mumtaz Zahra responded to a question from an IRNA correspondent stating that Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani, the Special Representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan, is set to attend the quadrilateral meeting of the Tehran regional contact group for Afghanistan.

She emphasized the significant position and role of the regional contact group in promoting regional cooperation.

Mumtaz Zahra also highlighted that the consultations held at the regional contact group level are crucial to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a hub for terrorist activities.

Additionally, she mentioned the strong support of neighboring countries for Afghanistan's efforts towards the welfare and economic recovery of its people.

Earlier, the Director General of South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Rasoul Mousavi, wrote in a message on the X that Tehran will host the meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan on Saturday, June 8.

He further added that the consultation of the special representatives of Iran, Pakistan, China, and Russia is on the agenda.

