Hezbollah hits Zionists' position in northern occupied Palestine

According to Al-Manar, Hezbollah fighters targeted the positions of the Israeli enemy soldiers around the Zarit barracks with artillery shells.

Following the Zionist regime's terrible crimes in the Gaza Strip and the bloodshed of a large number of Palestinians, the Lebanese Hezbollah has targeted the Zionist military positions in the north of the occupied territories over the last few months.

Tens of thousands of Zionists have so far left the Lebanese border towns in fear of resistance attacks.

