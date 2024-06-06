US-UK coalition conducts airstrikes on western Yemen

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV channel, fighter jets of the US and Britain bombed Al-Lahiya district in the northwest of Al Hudaydah Governorate located off the coast of the Red Sea.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network also reported that fighter jets belonging to the US-UK coalition targeted two fishing boats off Al-Khawba and Al-Lahiya coastal regions.

In response to these attacks, Sayed Abdulmalik Badruldeen Al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, stressed in a speech on Thursday that the US and UK aggression against Yemen will never affect Ansarullah’s principled position, and that regardless of the volume of US-UK attacks, we will never abandon our position in support of Gaza. We warn all those whom the United States is trying to attract not to cooperate with the US, and that anyone who gets involved in plots to serve the enemy will suffer losses. We will consider any action against the Yemeni people as an aggression to serve the Zionist enemy and will respond to it. The loser is the one who helps the Zionist enemy, and we will never remain silent in the face of targeting our nation.

Over the past months, the Yemeni army targeted several US, British, and Israeli ships or vessels heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have pledged that as long as the Israeli regime does not stop its attacks on Gaza, they will target the ships bound for the regime in the Red Sea.

