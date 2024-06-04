US, UK warplanes detected flying near Cyprus

According to IRNA’s Tuesday night report, an independent X media account holder broke the news in a statement about the joint maneuver by the warplanes of the two countries that are active perpetrators of the Israeli war on Gaza, with their complicity taking numerous forms.

“Interestingly US/UK force demonstration this afternoon south of Cyprus, not far from Russian bases in Syria, not far from southern Lebanon and in range of Iran/Yemen”, the statement said.

It further mentioned that “2 US B-52 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and UK’s RAF Eurofighters” were detected together.

Britain maintains two bases on Cyprus, which are enormous, highly covert military and intelligence complexes used for UK bombing missions in the West Asia region. The United States has also its bases that it uses for operations across the region, including Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The US and UK militaries have not commented on the report but they have launched several airstrikes against Yemen in recent months under the pretext of securing maritime routes in the Red Sea and in the Indian Ocean after the Yemeni army kicked off its anti-Israel operations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

American and British aggression against the impoverished Arab country continues despite Yemen’s repeated clarifications that all ships except those heading for Israeli ports in occupied territories are allowed to sail safely through the water off Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces have also recently intensified their attacks on British and American vessels, including warships using drones and missiles in retaliation for the two countries’ deadly aggression against the Arab country.

