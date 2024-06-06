Tehran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan

According to IRNA's report on Thursday, Rasul Mousavi, Director General of South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, wrote in a message on the X today: Tehran will host the meeting of the regional contact group for Afghanistan on Saturday, June 8.

He further added that the consultation of the special representatives of Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia is on the agenda.

"Tehran meeting will be a message of peace, stability and development for Afghanistan and the region in the light of regional cooperation and integration," he added.

Amb. Asif Ali Khan Durrani, the special envoy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Afghanistan is scheduled to travel to Tehran to participate in the meeting of the regional contact group.

