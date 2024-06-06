Israel regime army conducts fresh attacks on southern Lebanon

News sources reported that the Israeli regime's military has conducted fresh attacks on areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday morning.

According to the Lebanese media, Israeli planes are currently bombing the town of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon.

There are also some reports of repeated attacks by the Zionist regime's artillery on southern Lebanon.

According to the reports, in addition to Beit Yahun, the areas around the towns of "Al-Adisa", "Kunin", and "Sadiqin" were also targeted by the Zionists.

Following these attacks, some media reported the second rocket attack of the Lebanese resistance on the north of the occupied territories.

