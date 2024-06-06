‘Iran-Egypt dialogue should be in line with policies of Pres. Raisi gov’t’

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday night (June 16), in which, they discussed bilateral relations and other developments in the region, including Gaza.

Bagheri Kani also highlighted the efforts of martyred top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian to advance the process of resuming bilateral relations based on the principle of mutual respect and the interests of Tehran and Cairo.

In the telephone call, he appreciated the messages of condolence sent by senior Egyptian officials following the martyrdom of Pres. Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian to the Iranian government and people.

Shoukry once again expressed his condolences to the Iranian nation for losing their beloved president, foreign minister and several others in the tragic copter crash.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the continued crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Bagheri Kani called for collective action by Islamic countries using all available capacities to stop the genocide of Palestinians and accelerate humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza whereas, Shoukry reminded the Egyptian government’s efforts in the past months to stop the war.

The Egyptian foreign minister described the talks between the officials of the two countries as constructive for resuming relations and expanding cooperation in various fields.

