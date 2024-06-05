Iran strongly condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque desecration by extremist Zionists

The move by extremist Zionists to desecrate Al-Aqsa, which was carried out under the protection of Israeli military forces and amid the genocide in Gaza, shows that the regime intends to escalate tensions in Palestine and the region, Kanaani said on Wednesday.

He added that such insulting and provocative actions by the Zionists will bring them nothing but global hatred especially from Muslim nations.

“The child-killing and occupying Israeli regime has been isolated in the world more than ever, and such measures will defiantly make the regime more isolated and hateful”, the Iranian diplomat said, calling on Muslim countries to maintain unity in order to counter Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque before the extremist so-called Flag March that drew thousands, with some attacking Palestinians and shouting racist slogans. The annual parade marks Israel’s occupation of East Al-Quds.

