Gharibabadi stated in Farsi on his X account on Wednesday that the French police's detention of an Iranian citizen for advocating for the oppressed Palestinian people represents another shameful instance of France's approach to human rights.

"Yesterday, I conversed with his wife and the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are determined to protect our compatriots," he declared.

He emphasized, "This Iranian national must be released immediately."

3266**2050