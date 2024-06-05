Turkiye returns 55 historical artifacts to Iran

The return of 55 historical artifacts to Iranian authorities was carried out under an agreement aimed at banning and preventing the illegal import, export, transit, and transfer of ownership of cultural property, as reported by IRNA and citing TRT World on Wednesday.

The authorities of Iran and Turkiye signed an agreement to prohibit and prevent the illegal import, export, transit, and transfer of ownership of cultural property during the visit of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara.

In this framework, 55 historical artifacts recognized as Iranian were transported to Erzurum and handed over to the Iranian consulate during a ceremony held at the Erzurum Archaeology Museum.

Birol Incecikoz, the Director General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, stated that Ankara is undertaking extensive efforts to combat the smuggling of artifacts.

He emphasized that each cultural artifact should definitely be exhibited in its country of origin and be repatriated accordingly.

The Consul General of Iran in Erzurum, Mohammed Ebrahimi, expressed gratitude to Turkiye for the detection and repatriation of artifacts, highlighting that Iran, as an ancient country, possesses a significant number of monuments registered with UNESCO.

