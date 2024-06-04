Hezbollah hits Israeli targets in multi-pronged strikes

The Lebanese resistance movement said on Tuesday the operations were conducted in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous resistance fighters.

It said the Ramim military outpost was targeted with rockets, while an Israeli position was hit by a drone strike in the occupied Golan Heights.

A missile attack also targeted a gathering of Israeli military forces northern occupied Palestine.

The Bar'am Israeli settlement in northern occupied territories was another target of Hezbollah attacks on Tuesday.

Media sources reported that 17 Israeli soldiers have been injured in resistance operations over the past 24 hours.

A Merkava tank was destroyed and an Israeli helicopter was also targeted with a rocket in the Gaza Strip.

