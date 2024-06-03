Israeli airstrike targets Syria’s Aleppo

According to IRNA, citing Russia's Sputnik news agency, Israeli warplanes hit the town of Hayan located in the northwest of Syria's Aleppo province in the early hours of Monday.

According to the report, the Syrian air defense systems were active to deal with hostile targets. Footage posted online showed huge blazes after the strike.

Earlier, a Syrian military source told SANA news agency that the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of southeastern Aleppo, targeting some sites which resulted in several deaths and material damage.

Israeli has conducted numerous such attacks against Syria including the capital Damascus. The Syrian government has lodged numerous complaints to the UN, accusing the Israeli regime of propping up terrorist groups to destabilize the Arab country.

