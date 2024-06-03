Jun 3, 2024, 4:13 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85497952
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israeli airstrike targets Syria’s Aleppo

Jun 3, 2024, 4:13 AM
News ID: 85497952
Israeli airstrike targets Syria’s Aleppo

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist regime has carried out a fresh deadly airstrike on Syria, this time targeting the outskirts of Aleppo, news sources reported.

Download 1 MB

According to IRNA, citing Russia's Sputnik news agency, Israeli warplanes hit the town of Hayan located in the northwest of Syria's Aleppo province in the early hours of Monday.

According to the report, the Syrian air defense systems were active to deal with hostile targets. Footage posted online showed huge blazes after the strike.

Earlier, a Syrian military source told SANA news agency that the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of southeastern Aleppo, targeting some sites which resulted in several deaths and material damage.

Israeli has conducted numerous such attacks against Syria including the capital Damascus. The Syrian government has lodged numerous complaints to the UN, accusing the Israeli regime of propping up terrorist groups to destabilize the Arab country.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .