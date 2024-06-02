Jun 3, 2024, 2:14 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85497937
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s strongest man makes hat-trick in Uzbekistan

Jun 3, 2024, 2:14 AM
News ID: 85497937
Iran’s strongest man makes hat-trick in Uzbekistan

Tehran - IRNA - Iran's strongest man, Reza Gheitasi has registered a hat-trick after winning the championship of Puria Vali International Tournament hosted by Uzbekistan.

According to IRNA, famous athletes from 15 countries converged in Khiva, which is one of the ancient cities of Uzbekistan.

Gheitasi, who participated in the competition in the last 2 years, was able to defend his title, making a hat-trick.

At the end of the first day, he won the first place in the double event of carrying 90kg and 130kg wooden balls. He also scored the highest point in lifting of 350kg.

The third item was pulling a boat on the beach and the fourth item was throwing sandbags of 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 kg respectively from a height of 4.5 meters. 

On Sunday, Gheitasi competed with his rivals in the items of pulling the ship's anchor, holding the wooden columns and holding the sword and finally stood at the top of the table. 

The Iranian champion recently also participated in the competition of the strongest men in Russia and was able to reach the third place in the professional division.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .