Iran’s strongest man makes hat-trick in Uzbekistan

According to IRNA, famous athletes from 15 countries converged in Khiva, which is one of the ancient cities of Uzbekistan.

Gheitasi, who participated in the competition in the last 2 years, was able to defend his title, making a hat-trick.

At the end of the first day, he won the first place in the double event of carrying 90kg and 130kg wooden balls. He also scored the highest point in lifting of 350kg.

The third item was pulling a boat on the beach and the fourth item was throwing sandbags of 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 kg respectively from a height of 4.5 meters.

On Sunday, Gheitasi competed with his rivals in the items of pulling the ship's anchor, holding the wooden columns and holding the sword and finally stood at the top of the table.

The Iranian champion recently also participated in the competition of the strongest men in Russia and was able to reach the third place in the professional division.

