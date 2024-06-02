Persian Gulf Pro League: Moghanlou wins Golden Shoe for 2nd straight season

Moghanlou, a center-forward playing for the Sepahan club, secured 16 goals during the 23rd Persian Gulf Pro League, which was wrapped up on Saturday.

The title of the best passer in the league went to Ricardo Alves. The Portuguese midfielder playing for Tractor Club had 11 assists making him standing first ahead of Abolfazl Jalali from Esteghlal Club, who had 10 assists.

The 23rd Persian Gulf Pro League was the 41st season of Iran’s Football League, which came to an end on Saturday evening as Persepolis faced off Mes Rafsanjan at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the 30th and final week of the top Iranian league’s matches.

Persepolis defeated its rival 1-0 and was crowned champion by winning 68 points. Esteghlal came next by winning 67 points. Isfahan’s Sepahan and Tabriz’s Tractor stood in the third and fourth places, respectively.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan clubs were demoted to the Azadegan League, the second-highest division of professional football in the Islamic Republic.

