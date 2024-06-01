Persepolis crowned champion of Persian Gulf Pro League

Persepolis defeated Mes Rafsanjan 1-0 on Saturday evening, as the two teams faced off at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the 30th and final week of the Iran League matches.

Persepolis became champion after their Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the only goal of the match in the 85th minute, winning 68 points and leaving behind their traditional rival Esteghlal that secured 67 points.

Following the victory, Persepolis fans filled the streets of the capital Tehran in jubilation to celebrate their favorite team’s championship.

