Three Israeli bases target by Islamic resistance

Citing Al Jazeera news channel, IRNA reported on Saturday that the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (AMB), the military wing of the Fatah movement, announced in a statement on Saturday that they have targeted the military forces of the Zionist regime and their military equipment in the west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

At the same time, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the resistant Palestinian nation in Gaza and supporting the Palestinian resistance, it targeted the Al-Baghdadi base of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine with rocket attacks at 7:45 am local time.

The statement added that the missiles directly hit the target.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced an attack on the Yiftah base of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

