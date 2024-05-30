OIC glorifying efforts of president and foreign minister of Iran at UN

The following is the full text of Pakistan's ambassador representing the member-states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC):

DRAFT OIC TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY OF HIS EXCELLENCY EBRAHIM RAISI, PRESIDENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN EBRAHIM RAISI AT UNGA TRIBUTE SESSION ON 30 MAY 2024

Mr. President

I have the honour to deliver this tribute on behalf of the group of member states belonging to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Mr. President

On Sunday, 19 May 2024, the entire world received the grim and shocking news of the unfortunate passing of His Excellency, Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and members of his entourage, following the crash of their helicopter in Iran.

As member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, we mourn the unfortunate passing of late President Raisi and his accompanying senior officials. On this solemn occasion we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Specifically, we commiserate with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Hossein Khamenei, Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, and the entire family of late President Raisi on this national tragedy. We beseech the Almighty Allah, the Omnipotent and the Merciful, to grant the entire leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran the patience and fortitude to bear this grave loss.

As we pray for the eternal repose of the soul of late President Raisi, we take solace in the historical contributions of the former Iranian President to the vision and mission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, notably its central cause of the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinians and the protection of the sanctity of holy mosque of Al-Quds Sharif. Thanks to the leadership, wisdom and consensus politics of the late President, and with the consistent support of other OIC leaders, the Organisation has become stronger, more cohesive and an effective force for the promotion of global peace, security and prosperity.

Indeed, the various contributions of late President Raisi to the socio-economic and political transformation in Iran would remain a permanent legacy of benevolence that would be recorded in favour of late President Raisi. In addition to his contribution to the promotion of friendly relations among the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which has consolidated the excellent bilateral and multilateral relations within the OIC.

At the global level, the relevance of a long overdue new world political and socio-economic order, based on equality, good-neighbourliness, justice and freedom, has always resonated clearly in the various declarations and speeches by late President Raisi at the annual High-Level sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, since his assumption of power in Iran in 2021.

We pray to the Almighty Allah to grant the gentle soul of the departed President Raisi eternal bliss in the paradise of El-firdaus.

Mr. President

We wish, equally to seize this opportunity to pay tribute to all members of the accompanying delegation of late President Raisi, who met their martyrdom in the same helicopter crash. In particular, the passing away of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was as tragic as it was most shocking. This is considering the fact that news of the former Minister’s transition occurred just about 30 days after his participation in the UN Security Council’s open debate on admission on the Palestine as a full member of the United Nations on 18 April 2024. Late Foreign Minister Abdollahian will be remembered for his unrelenting demarches and astute support for the cause of the liberation of Palestine among the various issues on the OIC agenda. Unbeknown to the OIC Permanent Representatives at the Briefing given by the Minister on the following day, his admonition and exhortation on the need for increased concerted efforts towards the centrality of the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Sherif was indeed prescient. May the Almighty Allah console his immediate family and grant his soul eternal repose in Al-Jannah El-Firdaus.

I thank you Mr. President and dear colleagues.

