Hezbollah launches air strike on northern settlement in occupied Palestinian territories

Lebanese Hezbollah has issued a statement saying that the attack was carried out on Monday in a bid to support the Palestinian nation amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Al-Mayadeen on Monday.

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the Zionist settlement of Margaliot, which was used as a base by the Zionists.

The supportive measure comes in response to the Zionist regime's invasion of villages in southern Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen's correspondent has earlier reported that a barrage of missiles had targeted West Galilee for the second time.

The Lebanese resistance movement has pledged to continue its anti-Israel operations until the Zionist regime stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

7129**9417