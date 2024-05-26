Hezbollah conducts fresh missile attacks on Zionist positions

Alarm sirens were activated in the settlements of Yir'on and Avivim in the northern occupied territories adjacent to Lebanon, as reported by IRNA citing Al-Mayadeen on Sunday.

Missiles were launched from the Lebanese territory into the occupied territories, triggering alarm sirens in the areas of Al-Bassa, Hanita, Shlomi, and Ras Al Naqoura.

Additionally, Al-Mayadeen's correspondent mentioned that a barrage of missiles targeted West Galilee for the second time.

Channel 12 of Israeli TV announced that two anti-tank missiles had been fired at the Zionist area of Margaliot near the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah has been conducting drone and missile attacks on Israeli positions at or near Lebanon’s southern border since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza where more than 35,300 Palestinians are confirmed killed.

The Lebanese resistance movement has pledged to continue its anti-Israel operations until the Zionist regime stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

