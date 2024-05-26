Followers of Islamic Rev. in Pakistan renew allegiance to Martyr Raisi’s ideals

A memorial ceremony for martyr President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, and his entourage was held in the presence of the devotees of the Islamic Revolution and the Axis of Resistance and with the efforts of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, the Awakening Movement of the Ummah of Mustafa (PBUH), and Imamia Students Organization in Islamabad and Karachi.

The participants paid tribute to the courage of the Iranian nation and the government in defending Palestine and fighting the Israeli regime.

They also held a candlelight vigil to commemorate the martyrs of President Raisi’s helicopter crash.

In addition to reciting the Holy Quran and performing other rituals, the speakers highlighted the massive turnout at the funeral of the martyrs.

The enemies of Iran and the Islamic nation have been defeated on all fronts and we are witnessing the helplessness of Europe and the US and the illegitimate Israeli regime against the Palestinian resistance front, they stressed.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian, member of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sheikh Salahuddin, and some religious figures attended the ceremony.

Appreciating the sympathy and solidarity of the Pakistani nation and the government after the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and his entourage, Nourian said that the accident was a great loss for the Iranian nation, but Iran’s progress will not stop and it remains determined to continue Martyr President Raisi’s path.

