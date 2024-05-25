'Iran will continue President Raisi's policy of improving ties with neighbors'

Mokhber made the remarks on Saturday as he met with visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

He described the improvement of Iran's relations with Islamic and neighboring countries as one of the most significant foreign policy achievements of late President Raisi, who was martyred after his helicopter crashed over mountainous terrain of Iran's northwest on Sunday.

Mokhber, who has served as Raisi's vice president, emphasized that Iraq holds a special position in Iran's foreign policy. "Undoubtedly, the strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Iraqi government and people, which was pursued by Ayatollah Raisi, will also continue with vigor."

He also referred to Raisi's role in strengthening the Axis of Resistance in the region to disrupt the hegemonic policies of the United States and the Zionist regime.

Iran will continue this principled strategy under the wise leadership of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he added.

President Rashid of Iraq, for his part, expressed deep sorrow over President Raisi's martyrdom and appreciated his support for the Iraqi nation. He stressed that Iraq is determined to continue its strong relations with Iran.

