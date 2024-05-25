May 25, 2024, 10:01 AM
Rimdan-Gabd border crossing to remain open 24/7: Pakistaini envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has announced that Pakistan’s border crossing with Iran at Taftan and Gabd will remain open 24/7 to promote business between the neighboring countries.

Calling it a big step forward, Mudassir Tipu said in a post on X on Friday that it would hopefully sharply increase the flow of goods between the two countries and consequently widen economic opportunities.

Pakistan and Iran on April 24 reiterated the importance of energy cooperation and electricity trade, despite the warning of potential sanctions hinted at by the United States following the late Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day visit to Pakistan.

Agreeing to turn the common border between the two states from a “border of peace” to a “border of prosperity”, both countries previously reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines, and the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

During Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, both sides underscored the imperative of a long-term durable economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socio-economic development in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan and Pakistan’s Balochistan provinces.

This was stated by the Foreign Office in a 28-point joint statement, hours after the Iranian head of state had departed for Tehran from Karachi.

