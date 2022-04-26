Trade, border cooperation, win-win diplomacy for Iran, Pakistan

Iran and Pakistan have already decided to set up border markets with an aim to enhance bilateral trade. Despite unilateral sanctions, Tehran and Islamabad are serious to expand trade ties and Pakistan leadership has repeatedly stressed on lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Both countries are taking various measures to increase bilateral trade such as setting up of border markets and implementation of barter trade mechanism.

The two countries opened second official border crossing in December 2020 at Rimdan-Gabd while third border crossing at Pishin-Mand was opened in April 2021 with the presence of Iran's (former) Minister of Roads and Urban Development (Mohammad Eslami), and the then Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal.

Mand-Pishin is the third official border crossing between Iran and Pakistan, located in Rideeg area of Kech in Balochistan. Mand is about 115 kilometers away from the city of Turbat.

The Headquarters of FC South is also situated in Turbat. The distance between Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province and Turbat is about 780 kilometers.

One can notice that unprecedented work has been done on the Pakistani side of Mand-Pishin border crossing. It can be said that 80 percent work on the building of the border market has been completed on Pakistani side.

The market would hold 30 shops while a special place has been allocated for prayers. A specific space has also been earmarked to facilitate meetings between buyers and traders.

The traders coming from the Iranian side would be confined to the specific area from where they cannot go outside to enter into Pakistan.

The work to construct border market on the Iranian side is also going on at a fast pace and the Iranian trucks and bulldozers can be seen working on the site to complete the construction work.

The 99 percent work of the fencing of the border between Iran and Pakistan has been completed in Rideeg area. There is a good level of coordination between the two border forces management to complete the project.

According to Colonel Makhdoom Shehzad, Commanding Officer on Mand-Pishin border, both sides hold meeting after 18 months. He said that Iranian and Pakistan forces have had constructive meetings and we are happy and amazed with the quality of the construction work going on the Iranian side.

‘We are also constructing a modern building in Mand to hold meetings with our visiting Iranian brothers.’ He said that construction work on the border markets is going on at a fast pace and about 80 percent work of the project has been completed. "Our agenda of the project is to facilitate trade between Iran and Pakistan," he said.

He further said that about 110 trucks enter Pakistan daily from Iran in the Mand area to unload goods while Pakistani trucks also go to the Iranian side for unloading. He said currently some petrochemical products, fruits, edibles and dairy products are coming from the Iranian side into Pakistan which have high demand in our area but we want to regularize it.

Iranian truck drivers over there say opening of Mand-Pishin border crossing has eased their job and this also helps them to meet their relatives residing in Pakistani Balochsitan.

They are also thankful to the Pakistani border officials for treating them with respect at the border.

While talking to IRNA, during the visit the Deputy Inspector General FC South Balochistan, Brigadier General Shahzad Shafi termed the ties between Iran and Pakistan highly important. He said that border fencing of the project is the determination of nations which is in the interest of both countries.

He said facilitation of the local populous across the border lies at the heart of our border management regime.

He said that this project would enhance regional and bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan. He said we love the Iranian culture and hoped that such project would boost ties between the two brotherly nations of Iran and Pakistan.

**Iran desires to further enhance trade cooperation with Pakistan

Counsel General of Iran in Pakistan’s south western city of Quetta Hassan Darvishvand in an interview with IRNA said both countries are making constructive efforts to boost bilateral trade and operationalization of border trade markets would further strengthen trade between the two countries.

"We are not only focused on setting up of border markets but we want to take all measures and exploit opportunities to increase our trade with Pakistan," he said.

He said for the past two years the foreign and interior ministries of Iran are very active to complete the border market project and soon the project would be operationalized.

He strongly believed that both Iran and Pakistan should facilitate and encourage private sector to enhance trade exchanges between the two countries. "We need to overcome financial issues to ease bilateral trade," viewed the counsel general.

Hassan Darvishvand said Iran and Pakistan have wide opportunity to enhance ties in energy and infrastructure building, especially in border areas. He added that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas.

Earlier newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif during a speech in the Parliament vowed to further enhance trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

