Pakistan planning to open new border points, boost trade through ports with Iran

The border relations between Iran and Pakistan as two neighbors and an Islamic countries have seen significant progress over past year.

The two countries opened second official border crossing in December 2020 at Rimdan-Gabd while third border crossing at Pishin-Mand was opened in April 2021 with the presence of Iran's (former) Minister of Roads and Urban Development (Mohammad Eslami), and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal.

The two countries are working to establish joint border markets for the development of bilateral trade, especially improving the living conditions of Iran-Pakistan border residents.

Following the meeting between Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in December last year, a high level meeting Chaired by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi was recently held in Gwadar who also attended the meeting making the optimum use of the opportunity visited Pak-Iran border (Gabd/BP-250) and held an interactive session with the local trade community.

During his visit to Pakistan's second official crossing with Iran, Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmad met with relevant officials and local traders on bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Various issues pertaining to bilateral trade with Iran were discussed which included valuation of imported items through land route, establishment of banking channel with Iran, plant and animal quarantine certification issues on both sides, avenues for enhancing exports and development of infrastructure at border.

He assured the traders that all the matters pertaining to FBR will be resolved as early as possible. Moreover, he also promised to take up the issues with other ministries for easing out the difficulties faced by traders.

Later on, he visited Jiwani 60km away from Gwadar and discussed the possibility of opening Jiwani as an import/export port to and from the Iranian coastal town of Pasabandar.

He was accompanied by the presidents of Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

These meetings generated an important discussion regarding the pressing need for an effective border management. It was decided that FBR, as a lead agency, would carry out an exercise with some development partners to survey the whole borders to identify the possibility of opening up new border points for customs clearance.

Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmad further clarified that the Customs Border Stations will be classified into three categories, with each category having distinct features of infrastructure and administrative controls. The proposed exercise will be completed within two months, he concluded.

QCCI president Fida Hussain expressed satisfaction over the border management meeting and requested the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of measures as decided in the meeting presided over by the President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In November last the ninth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee was held in Tehran attended by Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish