Iran, Pakistan launch three border markets

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Saturday, Alireza Peymanpak expressed content over Iran-Pakistan trade, emphasizing the need to increase it.

The two agreed to launch three border markets on Iran-Pakistan joint border, the first market being launched in Rimdan border cross.

Both officials highlighted faster implementation barter mechanism between the two countries to solve banking problems partly.

They also agreed to solve the existing problems ahead of trade between Iran and Pakistan and facilitate business exchange.

