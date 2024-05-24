Russian officials, Moscow-based diplomats pay tribute to late President Raisi

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

The Iranian embassy in Moscow announced that at least 64 representatives came to the embassy on Wednesday and Thursday to sign the memorial book.

A large number of Russian officials also signed the book, including among others Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, deputy minister of interior, and vice-speakers of State Duma and the Federal Assembly.

Also, in a telephone conversation with the Iranian ambassador, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak condoled over the sad incident and remined the key role of the late Iranian president and foreign minister in deepening the relations between Tehran and Moscow.

