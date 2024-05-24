Tanzanian president condoles martyrdom of President Raisi

A day after the official announcement of the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister in a helicopter crash on Sunday, the Tanzanian president posted condolences messages on her accounts in the social media.

She Sympathized with the Iranian government and nation, posting her photos with the late Iranian president and foreign minister which received widespread welcome by the public.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

